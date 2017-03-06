Kasicha s tax shift plan taking shots...

Kasicha s tax shift plan taking shots from multiple fronts

Whether from a liberal policy group or state business advocates, opposition to Gov. John Kasich's proposed income tax cut proposal is raining down on state lawmakers. It “would further reinforce the shift in Ohio's state and local tax system in favor of affluent residents,” wrote the liberal advocacy group Policy Matters Ohio, which estimates that, on average, the bottom 60 percent of earners would see a tax increase.

