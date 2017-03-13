Judge sends pizza-delivery mana s kil...

Judge sends pizza-delivery mana s killer to prison

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Columbus man will spend 33 years to life in prison in the shooting death of a pizza-delivery man on the Southeast Side. Latrell D. Richey, 22, who was sentenced by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David E. Cain on Thursday, was found guilty by a jury last month of aggravated murder in the death of 59-year-old James A. Flannery.

