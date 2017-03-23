Judge: Case alleging Ohio 'segregates' disabled can proceed

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal judge has rejected requests by Ohio Gov. John Kasich and several state officials to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the state has effectively segregated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in institutions by failing to provide accessible community- or home-based services. Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. said Thursday that sovereign immunity granted to the Republican governor does not apply in the case and the lawsuit can proceed.

