Judge: Case alleging Ohio 'segregates...

Judge: Case alleging Ohio 'segregates' disabled can proceed

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal judge has rejected requests by Ohio Gov. John Kasich and several state officials to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the state has effectively segregated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in institutions by failing to provide accessible community- or home-based services. Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. said Thursday that sovereign immunity granted to the Republican governor does not apply in the case and the lawsuit can proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking news....... 3 min Joan Jedi 103
Donald Trump Administration 5 min jonjedi 741
United Airlines bans yoga pants 10 min coffee tea or me 4
JonJedi is 20 min Reality Speaks 10
The Lost Art of Conversation 21 min Reality Speaks 34
14 shot at Cincinati club Cameo 43 min Reality Speaks 7
I shop at Salvation Army & Toilet Store 46 min Reality Speaks 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,836,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC