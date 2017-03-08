Jewish groups in central Ohio enhance security after wave of threats
As Jewish organizations across the country grapple with anti-Semitism and bomb threats, the local Jewish community is refusing to let fear paralyze it. Instead, Columbus area organizations have been propelled into action - training staff, upgrading security measures and learning more about how to respond in the event of future threats, all while daily activity bustles along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|2 min
|Tha PREACHER
|533
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|d pants
|398
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 hr
|d pants
|521
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|1 hr
|d pants
|346
|why is chelsea clinton so ugly? (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|109
|This Site is About Alternate Facts or Fake News
|5 hr
|Boogeymaam
|4
|Amazon Best Seller: Ã¢Â€Â˜Reasons To Vote For Demo...
|6 hr
|404 not found
|1
|Donald Trump Administration
|8 hr
|jonjedi
|261
|Worthless Ryan !
|12 hr
|Reality
|57
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mar 6
|spots
|114
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC