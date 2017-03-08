Jewish groups in central Ohio enhance...

Jewish groups in central Ohio enhance security after wave of threats

As Jewish organizations across the country grapple with anti-Semitism and bomb threats, the local Jewish community is refusing to let fear paralyze it. Instead, Columbus area organizations have been propelled into action - training staff, upgrading security measures and learning more about how to respond in the event of future threats, all while daily activity bustles along.

