#itsjustLeelee: Kanye West releasing ...

#itsjustLeelee: Kanye West releasing a cosmetic line?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Kanye West is set to release a cosmetic line! Watch out Kylie Jenner! Kanye West filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office and continues to move forward with his beauty line call "Donda". Kayne West decided to name the beauty line after his mother, who passed in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 11 min Duke for Mayor 19
Trump likely to get Sued for wire tape Accusation 12 min Duke for Mayor 5
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 13 min Go Figure 59
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 16 min Go Figure 703
Chuck Berry dead at 90 57 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 13
What America will look like with Trump budget 2 hr guest 20
Name Calling. & Narcissism 2 hr UTrashy 5
Odds of Trump's impeachment 3 hr Clintonville Resi... 64
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC