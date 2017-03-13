#itsjustLeelee: Kanye West releasing a cosmetic line?
Kanye West is set to release a cosmetic line! Watch out Kylie Jenner! Kanye West filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office and continues to move forward with his beauty line call "Donda". Kayne West decided to name the beauty line after his mother, who passed in 2007.
