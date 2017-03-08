Iota Beta celebrates Foundera s Day

Iota Beta celebrates Foundera s Day

Attending the Iota Beta Chapter of Phi Beta Psi annual Founder's Day celebration are from left: Iota Beta associate members Mary McNary and Ruth Keen, national advisory council member/past national treasurer Marjorie Daniels, past national treasurer assistant Diane Yoakum, national editor assistant Becky Lingering, national second vice president Linda Boggs and national editor Janet Axt. Every year across the United States all chapters of Phi Beta Psi honor those six outstanding women who came together to form the Phi Beta Psi Sorority on Feb. 15, 1904 in Columbus, Ohio.

