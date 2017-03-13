Income Inequality: Despite thriving economy, many in central Ohio struggle in low-wage jobs
Cathi Steele led a group of canvassers along Azelda Avenue in a North Linden neighborhood as raw as the winter morning. Worn bungalows and ranches, some boarded up, line the streets in the area where Steele searched for low-wage workers who need help with bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
