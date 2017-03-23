I-270 southbound reopens after fiery ...

I-270 southbound reopens after fiery crash near Tuttle Crossing

23 hrs ago

Columbus police and firefighters are responding to a fiery multi-vehicle crash that has closed Interstate 270 southbound near Tuttle Crossing. A tractor-trailer and at least one car are involved in the crash.

