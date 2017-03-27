I-270, I-71 set for widening projects

I-270, I-71 set for widening projects

Work will begin in April to widen congested I-270 in western Franklin County between Route 33 and Trabue Road, and in August to begin widening I-71 between Route 315 and Stringtown Road south of Columbus, two of the $390 million in projects the Ohio Department of Transportation will do this year in central Ohio, including projects already in the works. Work will also begin on the first of five projects to improve I-70/I-71 through Downtown.

