Huntington to make $150 million housing investment
The bank is committing the money to the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that works with developers on affordable-housing projects. Of the new investment, $17 million has been committed to several projects in Columbus that help low-income families and individuals, seniors and veterans, the bank and the nonprofit group said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|8 min
|Let Freedom Ring
|632
|More Dem lies...
|18 min
|jonjedi
|65
|Chuck Berry dead at 90
|28 min
|jonjedi
|29
|He Nazi in charge threatens congress.....
|38 min
|jonjedi
|6
|jonjedi
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|28
|Obama Did It
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|Obama
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|6
|illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|29
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|287
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|120
|
|Breaking news.......
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC