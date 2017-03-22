Huntington to make $150 million housi...

Huntington to make $150 million housing investment

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The bank is committing the money to the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that works with developers on affordable-housing projects. Of the new investment, $17 million has been committed to several projects in Columbus that help low-income families and individuals, seniors and veterans, the bank and the nonprofit group said Wednesday.

