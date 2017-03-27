Hilltop man sought in death of woman found in recycling container in creek
A Columbus man was charged Tuesday in an arrest warrant with killing a young woman whose body was recovered Feb. 24 inside a recycling container floating in Big Darby Creek in Pleasant Township. Andrew Michael Landon McGowan, 29, of the Hilltop is being sought by Franklin County sheriff's detectives for the death of Gabrielle Ann Hinojosa, 22, of the city's West Side, according to records at Franklin County Municipal Court.
|
