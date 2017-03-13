Hilltop man enraged by freeway constr...

Hilltop man enraged by freeway construction noise pleads guilty

A Hilltop resident who threatened a freeway construction crew in 2015 over noise and later punched a police officer in the nose pleaded guilty Monday morning and will spend a year on probation. Dwight Davis, 64, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

