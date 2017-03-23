Guardian lions back in front of Columbus police headquarters
After more than four years, two 9,000-pound stone lions are back where Columbus police officers and their union think they belong - guarding the Downtown police station. The statues were moved Saturday from pedestals in front of the nearby former police headquarters and reinstalled next door, at the entrance to the current police headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telltale signs of 3rd world dictators
|13 min
|404 cult
|4
|JonJedi is
|32 min
|coffee tea or me
|3
|14 shot at Cincinati club Cameo
|43 min
|coffee tea or me
|1
|Trump so sad, boo hoo hoo
|56 min
|Big B
|18
|The Lost Art of Conversation
|3 hr
|coffee tea or me
|29
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|124
|I shop at Salvation Army & Toilet Store
|5 hr
|Jon Jedi
|3
|Donald Trump Administration
|7 hr
|jonjedi
|738
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC