Guardian lions back in front of Columbus police headquarters

36 min ago

After more than four years, two 9,000-pound stone lions are back where Columbus police officers and their union think they belong - guarding the Downtown police station. The statues were moved Saturday from pedestals in front of the nearby former police headquarters and reinstalled next door, at the entrance to the current police headquarters.

