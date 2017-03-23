Groupa s petition not enough to place Columbus fracking ban on ballot
An environmental group that wanted to ban oil and gas extraction and waste disposal in Columbus has failed to collect enough signatures to put their initiative on the ballot. The group submitted 11,221 signatures to the Columbus City Clerk on March 13, but only 7,766 were deemed valid.
