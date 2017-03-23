Greater Linden development group shut...

Greater Linden development group shuts down after 23 years

A cash-strapped nonprofit agency that supported development in the city's struggling Linden neighborhood has dissolved, raising questions about what will replace it. Those questions likely won't be answered for months as the city works on its "master plan" for the neighborhood.

