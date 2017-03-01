Grand jury issues March indictments
A number of individuals were indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday.Individuals indicted included:David M. Lair Jr., of Columbus, on a count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; a count of theft, a fourth-degree felony and a count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.Wendy R. Lair, of Columbus, on one count of ... (more)
