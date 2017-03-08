Front row, from left: Jacob Hill and ...

Front row, from left: Jacob Hill and Ryan Hill; second row: Jewels...

Front row, from left: Jacob Hill and Ryan Hill; second row: Jewels Best, Megan Kelley, DeAsia Johnson, Denzell Menefee, James Covey, Shawna Mahoney, and Trinity Jordan; back row, from left: Tyler Ferrier, Jacob Hasley, Ethan Ritchie, Parker Eddy, Michael Pugh, Nathan Lewis, Quinton Anderson, Brenton Henthorne, and Andrew Miller; not pictured: Jane Mahan. Nineteen students from the Washington County Career Center Business Professionals of America youth organization competed and placed in the top four of the BPA Regional Competition at Morgan High School.

