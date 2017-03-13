Former - The Voice' contestants coming to Columbus
Former "The Voice" contestants Sarah Potenza and Joshua Davis will perform at Rumba Cafe on March 15. Credit: Courtesy of Joshua Davis Sarah Potenza and Joshua Davis both took part the show's eighth season in 2015. Potenza was on Blake Shelton's coaching team and made it to the top 20 of that season, while Davis was on Adam Levine's team and made it all the way to the finale.
|
