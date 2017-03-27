Forests Fight Global Warming in Ways More Important Than Previously Understood
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Forests play a complex role in keeping the planet cool, one that goes far beyond the absorption of carbon dioxide, new research has found. Trees also impact climate by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere, an important influence that should be considered as policymakers contemplate efforts to conserve forested land, said the authors of an international study that appears in the journal Nature Climate Change .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac...
|4 hr
|Nick Monaco
|5
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|4 hr
|TAAM
|10
|Girls what your dirtiest fantasy?
|4 hr
|Protest the Patri...
|14
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|5 hr
|Ted
|1
|Middle Class will now be paying for the wall.
|5 hr
|404 not found
|4
|Can We Get a Refund onTrump ?
|6 hr
|Hail Hydra
|7
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|6 hr
|Thunder Paws
|43
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|8 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|246
|Donald Trump Administration
|9 hr
|White Fangs
|795
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC