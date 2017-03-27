Forests Fight Global Warming in Ways More Important Than Previously Understood

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Forests play a complex role in keeping the planet cool, one that goes far beyond the absorption of carbon dioxide, new research has found. Trees also impact climate by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere, an important influence that should be considered as policymakers contemplate efforts to conserve forested land, said the authors of an international study that appears in the journal Nature Climate Change .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.