Florida man hits COTA bus, then Columbus police vehicle

Daniel Hanser said he was slightly lost when he ran a red light Friday night and clipped a COTA bus and then hit a Columbus police vehicle.  "One more and, what, I get a bingo or something?" Hanser, 32, of Miami said after the crash just before 9 p.m. Downtown. "This is ridiculous."

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
Thank goodness the "Santa Maria" is safely out of harm's way.
