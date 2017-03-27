Florida man hits COTA bus, then Columbus police vehicle
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 14 hrs ago, titled Florida man hits COTA bus, then Columbus police vehicle. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Daniel Hanser said he was slightly lost when he ran a red light Friday night and clipped a COTA bus and then hit a Columbus police vehicle. "One more and, what, I get a bingo or something?" Hanser, 32, of Miami said after the crash just before 9 p.m. Downtown. "This is ridiculous."
#1 2 hrs ago
Thank goodness the "Santa Maria" is safely out of harm's way.
