There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 14 hrs ago, titled Florida man hits COTA bus, then Columbus police vehicle. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Daniel Hanser said he was slightly lost when he ran a red light Friday night and clipped a COTA bus and then hit a Columbus police vehicle. "One more and, what, I get a bingo or something?" Hanser, 32, of Miami said after the crash just before 9 p.m. Downtown. "This is ridiculous."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.