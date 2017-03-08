Flights from Columbus feel ripple effect of winter storm
U.S. airlines have already canceled about 4,000 flights today and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast. Tracking service FlightAware.com said late this morning that more than 1,100 flights today and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|28 min
|jonjedi
|432
|Donald Trump Administration
|33 min
|Catman Dave
|428
|Yeehaw, Police Brutality Sodomy Coming To Town ...
|34 min
|Reality
|10
|Why does Health INS pay for Viagra?
|44 min
|Reality
|20
|Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed
|47 min
|Reality
|53
|Irritable bowel
|1 hr
|Fitting
|7
|More Dem lies...
|1 hr
|Reality
|36
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|5 hr
|Reality
|44
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|116
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Sat
|JustFacts
|117
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC