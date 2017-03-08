Flights from Columbus feel ripple eff...

Flights from Columbus feel ripple effect of winter storm

1 hr ago

U.S. airlines have already canceled about 4,000 flights today and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast. Tracking service FlightAware.com said late this morning that more than 1,100 flights today and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been canceled.

