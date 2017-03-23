Fire inspection finds more problems at historic warehouse where people lived

Columbus fire inspectors have now filed safety violations on a historic warehouse that had been converted into residences, after city code enforcement officers cleared the building on Wednesday and declared it too hazardous to live in. According to orders filed late Thursday, fire inspectors found violations on March 10 and March 20 that included electrical hazards, combustible waste along exit routes, a lack of exits, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors in the building at 1199-1207 Franklin Ave. in the Olde Towne East neighborhood.

