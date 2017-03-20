Fewer abandoned homes mar Columbus ne...

Fewer abandoned homes mar Columbus neighborhoods Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus has 1,700 fewer vacant and abandoned properties than it did in 2012; most of them were demolished but some rehabbed and sold or rented. At the end of last year, the city had 4,568 vacant properties, the vast majority of them houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odds of Trump's impeachment 2 min d pants 114
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 3 min Reality Speaks 111
Comey Won't Say A Thing, He Still Has A HardOn ... 13 min Pope Che Reagan C... 7
jeans vs. genes 27 min Hadouken 1
Meet the Mercers 33 min free pizza 4U 6
Donald Trump Administration 36 min Reality Speaks 577
News Art exhibit: Iranian-born women step outside so... 51 min Doctor Obvious 7
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 2 hr Sean Spicer 87
Name Calling. & Narcissism 2 hr Big Johnson 53
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 7 hr Doctor Obvious 736
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC