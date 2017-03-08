Fazion Love Arrested At Columbus Airport

Fazion Love Arrested At Columbus Airport

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

According to WBNS actor and comedian Fazion Love was arrested Tuesday March 7th at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus. Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 33 min Waikiki shyit water 275
Worthless Ryan ! 45 min They cannot kill ... 41
Hate groups increase across America 1 hr They cannot kill ... 36
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 1 hr Duke for Mayor 5
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr jonjedi 215
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 2 hr jonjedi 502
Jobs - Trump, month one. 3 hr BizzyBee 9
Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming 4 hr They cannot kill ... 65
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Mar 6 spots 114
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC