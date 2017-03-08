Fazion Love Arrested At Columbus Airport
According to WBNS actor and comedian Fazion Love was arrested Tuesday March 7th at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus. Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|33 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|275
|Worthless Ryan !
|45 min
|They cannot kill ...
|41
|Hate groups increase across America
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|36
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|215
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|502
|Jobs - Trump, month one.
|3 hr
|BizzyBee
|9
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|65
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mar 6
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC