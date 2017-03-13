Ex-mayor sues to schedule vote on dissolving village of Alexandria

A former Alexandria official leading an effort to dissolve the small Licking County village filed a complaint Monday, urging the village to forward an unincorporation petition to the county board of elections so it can be placed on the ballot for an August special election. The lawsuit filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court asks the court to order Alexandria to act immediately on the petition, which was submitted to the village Feb. 6. The petition seeks a special election to consider the unincorporation of the village, which is about 25 miles northeast of Columbus and is home to about 500 people.

