Early bird special: Spring pops up super early in much of US
Spring has sprung early - potentially record early - in much of the United States, bringing celebrations of shorts weather mixed with unease about a climate gone askew. Crocuses, tulips and other plants are popping up earlier than usual from Arizona to New Jersey and down to Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
