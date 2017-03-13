Driver of elusive truck charged with OVI

A Michigan man who drove a truckload of syrup halfway around Columbus on I-270 at speeds nearing 70 mph with police cars in pursuit Wednesday night has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The drama started at 7:24 p.m. when a caller to the Northwest Regional Communications Center reported Demings's truck driving erratically near the Tuttle Crossing Boulevard interchange on Northwest Side and did not end until his truck finally stopped, his tires flat, between I-70 and E. Main Street near Reynoldsburg about a half-hour, and 25 miles, later, Hilliard Police Chief Robert Fisher said.

