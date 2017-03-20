Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With "More Life" Flower Emoji

Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagr...

Though Drake doesn't name Meek Mill on More Life , his fans are convinced he threw shade at Meek Mill on several tracks including "Free Smoke," "Lose You" and "Can't Have Everything." Bold Drizzy stans have spammed Meek's Instagram posts with More Life flower emoji.The Hibiscus flower is the official emblem for "More Life" and stans have plastered Meek's comment sections with it.

