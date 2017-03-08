Donatos founder invests in Ohio compa...

Donatos founder invests in Ohio company's 3-D pizza printer

1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The founder of Donatos Pizza is investing in the development of a 3-D printer that can build pizzas with dough, sauce and cheese.The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus startup BeeHex has raised $1 million to fund the development of a commercial prototype of its Chef 3D machine.

