Dog loversa spending ignites hiring a...

Dog loversa spending ignites hiring at Bark & Co.a s Columbus a pawfficea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Bark & Co., best known for its dog-toy-and-treat subscription boxes, plans to double employment at its Downtown office to about 250 workers during  the coming year as the company caters to people who treat their pets like children. It wasn't even two years ago that the company opened its Columbus office, its first outside of its New York City headquarters, with the help of state tax incentives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 4 min THINK 18
Donald Trump Administration 10 min BizzyBee 503
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 16 min Male 603
News Ohio man pleads guilty in bank sexual assault case 19 min They cannot kill ... 20
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 33 min Reality 68
TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf 1 hr Reality 53
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 hr jonjedi 451
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 8 hr Skinz 118
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC