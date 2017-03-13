Dog loversa spending ignites hiring at Bark & Co.a s Columbus a pawfficea
Bark & Co., best known for its dog-toy-and-treat subscription boxes, plans to double employment at its Downtown office to about 250 workers during the coming year as the company caters to people who treat their pets like children. It wasn't even two years ago that the company opened its Columbus office, its first outside of its New York City headquarters, with the help of state tax incentives.
