Documentary explores drag scene in city of the US heartland
This undated photo provided by Five Sisters Productions shows a poster for the film "Kings, Queens & In-Betweens," by filmmaker Gabrielle Burton. The documentary profiles the drag queen scene in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|6 min
|Seriouslady
|42
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|6 min
|Elerby
|442
|Donald Trump Administration
|29 min
|Reality
|84
|Trump's wealthy son in law met Russian official...
|37 min
|Reality
|20
|Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ...
|51 min
|Reality
|27
|Donald Trump's hands really are small.
|57 min
|Reality
|38
|Trial for 2012 murder set to begin Monday
|1 hr
|Reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC