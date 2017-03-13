Dividing Lines | Last-mile bus servic...

Dividing Lines | Last-mile bus service delivers workers to warehouse jobs

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The first workers arrive before dawn, ready to swap buses for the last-mile service that will deliver them to the warehouses. COTA's Line 81 stops where the shuttle picks up - at a Marathon gas station on the corner of Alum Creek Drive and London-Groveport Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odds of Trump's impeachment 1 min d pants 12
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 3 min jonjedi 11
Is There Anyone Tired of Donald J. Trump as Pre... 2 hr UTrashy 2
Name Calling. & Narcissism 2 hr UTrashy 3
Would you drink " toilet tap" beer? 2 hr UTrashy 3
The Lost Art of Conversation 5 hr Sally Good Class 98 13
Chuck Berry dead at 90 7 hr 404 not found 7
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 15 hr jonjedi 686
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC