Dividing Lines | Families juggle long...

Dividing Lines | Families juggle long hours, low wages

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

From early evening until well after midnight, Diane Hudson scrubs and vacuums away the dirt, dust and mess of a school day. She never doubts the importance of her work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meet the Mercers 2 min BizzyBee 1
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 21 min Doctor Obvious 80
Name Calling. & Narcissism 25 min Doctor Obvious 9
Ryan Paul ( Alfalfa ) 25 min BigB 3
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 31 min FEMA Region 6 724
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 31 min Doctor Obvious 32
Odds of Trump's impeachment 32 min Let Freedom Ring 82
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC