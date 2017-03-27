Delaware Ohioa s healthiest county again

Delaware Ohioa s healthiest county again

Two of the five healthiest counties in Ohio are in the Columbus area, including Delaware County, which ranks No. 1 in a new county-by-county breakdown of the nation's health.

