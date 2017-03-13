Dangerous Dozen #ColumbusReport

Dangerous Dozen #ColumbusReport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

The U.S. Marshals Service released on Monday its updated list of the "Dangerous Dozen," the most-wanted fugitives from northern Ohio. Shadique Robinson is a Mansfield-area fugitive wanted for probation violations stemming from a conviction of illegally possessing firearms under disability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 min TonyD2 441
Rick is a liar (Jun '15) 33 min Just wondering 5
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 46 min Cordwainer Trout 2
Trump Blinked, Trump Paid $38 million in Income... 2 hr jonjedi 9
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr Skinz 118
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 2 hr jonjedi 581
Donald Trump Administration 3 hr jonjedi 494
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 3 hr Communism is evil 65
TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf 5 hr Reality 51
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC