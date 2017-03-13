Crime Stoppers: Police seek help catching diamond thieves
Columbus police are seeking a couple of diamond bandits who snatched a pair of earrings from a store clerk's hands last month on the city's North Side. As part of this week's Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week, police are asking for the public's help in catching the men who stole a pair of diamond studs valued at $5,000. The two men entered the Kohl's store at 3360 Olentangy River Road just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 16, and one of them asked an employee in the jewelry section to see a pair of 1-carat diamond earrings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name Calling. & Narcissism
|3 min
|Doctor Obvious
|37
|Breaking news.......
|9 min
|Doctor Obvious
|10
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|10 min
|Doctor Obvious
|57
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|2 hr
|Doctor Obvious
|86
|Kellyanne Conway's vibrator is spying on her
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|13
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|3 hr
|Doctor Obvious
|736
|Comey Won't Say A Thing, He Still Has A HardOn ...
|3 hr
|Trump Cannot Govern
|4
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|3 hr
|Doctor Obvious
|91
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC