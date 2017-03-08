Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if council approves contract
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 27 min ago, titled Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if council approves contract. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's administration wants to accept the lone bid for curbside recycling and yard-waste collection, even as costs soar for a recycling initiative that has fallen short of expectations. Columbus City Council will have to approve the five-year, $44.3 million contract with Rumpke, its current collection vendor, at its Monday meeting.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 14 min ago
As Conservative/Republican as I am, I'm a staunch proponent of recycling and being smart with our renewable goods. If aluminum prices were slightly higher, I would take the bags of cans i I have in for recycling. Leaves and other yard debris should be turned into a compost pile for next year's introduction back into the soil of your own lawn and garden needs. Mix in a little rabbit poo and you have some of the best natural potting soil a person can have. Being a steward of Mama Nature is everybody's job.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|14 min
|Reality
|15
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|19 min
|Reality
|537
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|20 min
|Reality
|351
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|32 min
|Reality
|400
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|33 min
|Reality
|523
|Trump
|37 min
|Reality
|17
|why is chelsea clinton so ugly? (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|109
|Donald Trump Administration
|9 hr
|jonjedi
|261
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mar 6
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC