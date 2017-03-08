There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 27 min ago, titled Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if council approves contract. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's administration wants to accept the lone bid for curbside recycling and yard-waste collection, even as costs soar for a recycling initiative that has fallen short of expectations. Columbus City Council will have to approve the five-year, $44.3 million contract with Rumpke, its current collection vendor, at its Monday meeting.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.