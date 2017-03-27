Cops: Woman shot in Victoria's Secret...

Cops: Woman shot in Victoria's Secret PINK in fight over man

1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police in Ohio say one woman shot another woman in a Victoria's Secret PINK store full of shoppers, apparently because of a fight over a man.Columbus police say the injured 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound after the Thursday afternoon shooting.Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan tells The Columbus ... (more)

