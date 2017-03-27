Cops: Woman shot in Victoria's Secret PINK in fight over man
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police in Ohio say one woman shot another woman in a Victoria's Secret PINK store full of shoppers, apparently because of a fight over a man.Columbus police say the injured 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound after the Thursday afternoon shooting.Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan tells The Columbus ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|2 min
|d pants
|24
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|17 min
|Reality Speaks
|69
|Donald Trump Administration
|18 min
|Reality Speaks
|769
|Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ...
|53 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac...
|1 hr
|Mo Hammid
|43
|Trump lost AGAIN
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|12
|Mike Pence Asks Waiter To Remove Mrs. Butterwor...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Stupid is as stupid does
|6 hr
|d pants
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC