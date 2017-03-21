Community garden in Franklin Township...

Community garden in Franklin Township lets immigrants put down roots together

As his eyes swept over the 2-acre garden plot in Franklin Township, Hai Vung Lian tried to shield himself from a chilly wind. He envisioned lush fields of vegetables and recalled the humid heat of his native Myanmar.

