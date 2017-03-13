Columbus woman pleads guilty to drug,...

Columbus woman pleads guilty to drug, weapon counts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

Andrianna K. Parham, 34, Columbus, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to receiving stolen property and possession of drugs. She requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined $10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 3 min Retribution 39
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 10 min Reality 629
White House RapesPrograms Designed to Help Work... 11 min Reality 3
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 14 min Reality 80
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 30 min Reality 458
Trump needs to Release his Taxes 1 hr Trump LIES 1
News a We regret what happeneda Grant hospital presi... 1 hr 4It is Written 3
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Reality 513
TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf 7 hr Reality 53
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 14 hr Skinz 118
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC