Columbus set to offer paid family leave for all city workers
Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown said the policy will give city workers four weeks of parental leave and two weeks to care for a sick family member at 70 percent of normal pay. Employees would have to take a two-week waiting period, during which they would use accrued sick or vacation leave or take unpaid time before the paid leave starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress
|56 min
|Big B
|3
|Government Waste from the GOP.
|2 hr
|Joetheplumber
|2
|bet it white
|2 hr
|Latrina Waters
|1
|Can We Get a Refund onTrump ?
|2 hr
|fast freddie
|9
|Middle Class will now be paying for the wall.
|3 hr
|Hail Hydra
|5
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|3 hr
|Trooff
|536
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|3 hr
|Big B
|2
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|11 hr
|Thunder Paws
|43
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|13 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|246
|Donald Trump Administration
|13 hr
|White Fangs
|795
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC