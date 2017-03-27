Columbus set to offer paid family lea...

Columbus set to offer paid family leave for all city workers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown said the policy will give city workers four weeks of parental leave and two weeks to care for a sick family member at 70 percent of normal pay. Employees would have to take a two-week waiting period, during which they would use accrued sick or vacation leave or take unpaid time before the paid leave starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congress 56 min Big B 3
Government Waste from the GOP. 2 hr Joetheplumber 2
bet it white 2 hr Latrina Waters 1
Can We Get a Refund onTrump ? 2 hr fast freddie 9
Middle Class will now be paying for the wall. 3 hr Hail Hydra 5
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 3 hr Trooff 536
Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio 3 hr Big B 2
Trump and Pence losing popularity 11 hr Thunder Paws 43
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 13 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 246
Donald Trump Administration 13 hr White Fangs 795
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC