Columbus schools preparing for new graduation testing options

20 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Board of Education was briefed Tuesday on the district's transition to a new state graduation-testing system that will be fully implemented for students graduating in the 2017-18 school year. Instead of a single graduation test in which students must pass all subjects, the new system will allow students to choose from among three graduation tests, including the college-readiness ACT or SAT standardized tests or industry-recognized credentials in fields such as agriculture, construction, or computer technology.

