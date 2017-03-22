Columbus schools preparing for new graduation testing options

The Columbus Board of Education was briefed Tuesday on the district's transition to a new state graduation-testing system that will be fully implemented for students graduating in the 2017-18 school year. Instead of a single graduation test in which students must pass all subjects, the new system will allow students to choose from among three graduation tests, including the college-readiness ACT or SAT standardized tests or industry-recognized credentials in fields such as agriculture, construction, or computer technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.