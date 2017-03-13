Columbus plan seeks to simplify Short North parking rules
Long-awaited changes designed to relieve parking pressure in the Short North area still are months away, but the city has started rolling out specifics about its solution. The city is vetting its plan to divide streets in the Short North and surrounding neighborhoods into residential permit zones, require paid on-street parking in the core of the district and change the way drivers pay to park.
