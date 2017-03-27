Columbus passes ban on using conversi...

Columbus passes ban on using conversion therapy for minors

Officials in Columbus have voted to ban conversion therapy for minors in the city. The Columbus City Council voted to ban the practice in a meeting Monday night.

