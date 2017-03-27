Columbus passes ban on using conversion therapy for minors
Officials in Columbus have voted to ban conversion therapy for minors in the city. The Columbus City Council voted to ban the practice in a meeting Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle Class will now be paying for the wall.
|10 min
|Shadow_Hunter
|7
|Stupid is as stupid does
|46 min
|Taylor
|14
|Can We Get a Refund onTrump ?
|1 hr
|DMoriaty
|10
|Congress
|1 hr
|DMoriaty
|8
|Government Waste from the GOP.
|1 hr
|DMoriarty
|9
|She left the Tower!
|1 hr
|DMoriarty
|8
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|1 hr
|DMoriarty
|11
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|20 hr
|Thunder Paws
|43
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|22 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|246
|Donald Trump Administration
|22 hr
|White Fangs
|795
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC