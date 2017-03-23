Columbus one of cities getting test of Uber service for teens
Uber's ride services long have been available only to those 18 and older, but now, the company is testing a program that makes its services available to those as young as 13 - with their parents' permission. UberTeen is the result of a year of interviewing, development and testing, said Mike Lu, product manager at Uber who oversaw the creation of the new product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jonjedi
|1 min
|jonjedi
|37
|Donald Trump Administration
|21 min
|jonjedi
|678
|Estella Rodriguez
|21 min
|jonjedi
|15
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|23 min
|jonjedi
|305
|Breaking news.......
|24 min
|jonjedi
|79
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|165
|Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06)
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|2,913
|Chuck Berry dead at 90
|8 hr
|jonjedi
|38
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC