Columbus one of cities getting test of Uber service for teens

Uber's ride services long have been available only to those 18 and older, but now, the company is testing a program that makes its services available to those as young as 13 - with their parents' permission. UberTeen is the result of a year of interviewing, development and testing, said Mike Lu, product manager at Uber who oversaw the creation of the new product.

