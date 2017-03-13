Columbus officera s tourniquet saved youtha s life, surgeons told police
The 17-year-old boy could have bled to death from the gunshot wound in his leg when Columbus Police Officer Jeffrey Ward approached him in a Near East Side alley Saturday night. Nearby in the same alley Tyquan Lackey, 18, was dying from gunshot wounds and another 17-year-old boy had been also wounded.
