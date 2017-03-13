Columbus men get life sentences for D...

Columbus men get life sentences for Delaware County murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Two Columbus men who killed an acquaintance more than four years ago were each sentenced today to at least 21 years in prison. Reginald Conley, 27, and Jermaine Kelly, 31, each were charged with two counts of murder in the shooting Nov. 9, 2012, of Dontee Gervins, 29, also of Columbus.  "You showed no remorse about taking a living soul," Dena Bronaugh, Gervin's oldest sister told the two prior to the sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 1 hr BizzyBee 30
karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15) 1 hr WhiteTrashKiller 29
Walter! 1 hr jonjedi 21
Attorney will not resign, will make Teump fire ... 1 hr jonjedi 24
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 474
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 2 hr jonjedi 463
White Identity Politics 2 hr Big Johnson 4
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 3 hr jonjedi 129
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Mar 11 JustFacts 117
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC