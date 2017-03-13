Columbus men get life sentences for Delaware County murder

Two Columbus men who killed an acquaintance more than four years ago were each sentenced today to at least 21 years in prison. Reginald Conley, 27, and Jermaine Kelly, 31, each were charged with two counts of murder in the shooting Nov. 9, 2012, of Dontee Gervins, 29, also of Columbus. "You showed no remorse about taking a living soul," Dena Bronaugh, Gervin's oldest sister told the two prior to the sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.