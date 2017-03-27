Columbus man wanted in death of ex-gi...

Columbus man wanted in death of ex-girlfriend arrested in Jackson County

A Hilltop man wanted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend - whose body was found in a recycling bin in the Big Darby Creek on Feb. 24 - was arrested Thursday evening in Jackson County. Andrew Michael Landon McGowan, 29, was captured by Franklin County deputies who had gone there to check out potential family connections to the suspect.

