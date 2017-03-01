Columbus man sentenced in federal cou...

Columbus man sentenced in federal court for importing chlorine from China

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The owner of a New Jersey company and a Columbus man have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to import swimming pool chlorine from China without paying an "anti-dumping" tax.  Mark Epstein, 66, owner of Alden Leeds Inc., pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to eight months in prison for claiming to customs officials that the chlorine instead came from Vietnam. Caiwei Sheng, 74, of Columbus, the middleman in the scheme, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2015 to a year and a day in prison and was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to U.S. Customs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed 19 min vic 11
Trump's Russian Cohorts may have Wiretapped Trump 26 min Oliver Canterberr... 4
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 28 min Oliver Canterberr... 64
Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming 30 min Oliver Canterberr... 1
What is your first bisexual experience? 44 min 404 cult 3
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 110
News Trial for 2012 murder set to begin Monday 1 hr gary 4
Who is the Biggest Liar? 8 hr jonjedi 447
Donald Trump's hands really are small. 13 hr Reality 38
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC