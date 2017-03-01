Columbus man sentenced in federal court for importing chlorine from China

The owner of a New Jersey company and a Columbus man have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to import swimming pool chlorine from China without paying an "anti-dumping" tax. Mark Epstein, 66, owner of Alden Leeds Inc., pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to eight months in prison for claiming to customs officials that the chlorine instead came from Vietnam. Caiwei Sheng, 74, of Columbus, the middleman in the scheme, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2015 to a year and a day in prison and was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to U.S. Customs.

