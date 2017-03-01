Columbus man sentenced in federal court for importing chlorine from China
The owner of a New Jersey company and a Columbus man have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to import swimming pool chlorine from China without paying an "anti-dumping" tax. Mark Epstein, 66, owner of Alden Leeds Inc., pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to eight months in prison for claiming to customs officials that the chlorine instead came from Vietnam. Caiwei Sheng, 74, of Columbus, the middleman in the scheme, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2015 to a year and a day in prison and was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to U.S. Customs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed
|19 min
|vic
|11
|Trump's Russian Cohorts may have Wiretapped Trump
|26 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|4
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|28 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|64
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|30 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|1
|What is your first bisexual experience?
|44 min
|404 cult
|3
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|110
|Trial for 2012 murder set to begin Monday
|1 hr
|gary
|4
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|8 hr
|jonjedi
|447
|Donald Trump's hands really are small.
|13 hr
|Reality
|38
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC