Columbus man killed in Logan County crash
A Columbus man was killed Monday morning when his car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer on Route 68 in Rushcreek Township, northeast Logan County. Terry E. Turner, 44, who lived on the Northwest Side, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
