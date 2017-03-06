Columbus man killed in Logan County c...

Columbus man killed in Logan County crash

A Columbus man was killed Monday morning when his car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer on Route 68 in Rushcreek Township, northeast Logan County. Terry E. Turner, 44, who lived on the Northwest Side, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

